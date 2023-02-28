DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract on Tuesday, three days before the NHL trade deadline.

Detroit is in contention for a wild card in the Eastern Conference and potentially has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The 27-year-old Walman is in his second year with the Red Wings and is having the best year of his career.

He had five goals and 10 points in 40 games entering Tuesday night’s game at Ottawa. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Toronto native had 10 points in 51 games last season, mostly playing for the St. Louis Blues.

The Red Wings acquired the former Providence College star just before last year’s trade deadline from St. Louis. Walman was added to Detroit’s roster along with forward Oskar Sundqvist and the rebuilding franchise picked up a 2023 second-round pick in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski.

