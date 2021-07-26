Reds look to get back on track against Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds are set to open a seven-game road trip Monday against the Chicago Cubs after slogging through a 3-6 homestand coming out of the All-Star break.

Despite the struggles, Reds manager David Bell feels his club has shown positive signs of late. Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals offered an example.

After falling behind 9-3 through four innings, Cincinnati scored the next three runs and brought the potential tying run to the plate late in the game. Stranding 13 runners and batting 3-for-17 with men in scoring position isn’t optimal, of course, but creating opportunities still is encouraging.

“When you’re down in a game, that’s really all you can ask for,” Bell said. “Is it going to happen every time where you get the big home run to tie it? No. But that’s the goal. And you have to have a lot of great at-bats to fight back to give yourself that opportunity.”

Left-hander Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72 ERA) will get the start as the Reds aim to stay in the National League playoff hunt. Miley is 2-1 with a 4.88 ERA in four career starts at Wrigley Field and is 7-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 13 against the Cubs all-time.

Unlike the Reds, the Cubs likely are in selling mode as the July 30 trade deadline looms. Chicago closed the first half with 13 losses in 15 games, including 11 consecutive defeats from June 25 through July 6.

The skid effectively took the team out of contention, accelerating speculation about how the front office would approach the deadline.

Cubs manager David Ross on Sunday acknowledged the ongoing uncertainty has had a bearing on the clubhouse.

“I would say there’s been some impact,” Ross said. “I think when you create some narratives like that it just adds a little bit of distraction, right? You try not to, for sure. You try to control what you can control.”

Infielder/outfielder David Bote agrees with Ross’ latter point, saying: “In anything in life, there’s no reason to fear of something that might happen that may not even happen.”

Bote had been removed from much of the trade deadline discourse until Sunday. He was activated from the injured list before the Cubs’ 5-1 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing 48 games with a separated left shoulder. Bote homered against Arizona in his first action since May 29.

Ross wonders if the high-profile nature of some of the players potentially on the trading block, including franchise cornerstones Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, who hit back-to-back blasts in Sunday’s first inning, has boosted the trade narrative.

“It’s just a group that’s been together for so long,” Ross said. “We’ve got a number of free agents, so I think that’s natural. I don’t know, but I would assume — and you see the guys trying harder — and when things did go a little bit sideways they went sideways hard, and guys are trying extremely hard.”

Joey Votto has homered in two straight games for the Reds, who remain without outfielder Nick Castellanos, who suffered a wrist injury after being hit by a pitch July 16.

Righty Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61) is set to start for Chicago. In 20 starts against the Reds in his career, the right-hander is 6-5 with a 4.24 ERA.

Ross said second baseman Javier Baez suffered an injury below the knee while running the bases in Sunday’s eighth inning, but did not have an update. Baez remained in the game.

–Field Level Media