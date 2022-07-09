CINCINNATI (AP)Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday.

A day after scoring the winning run on a 10th-inning balk, the Reds posted their fourth walk-off victory in their last eight games. They had none in their first 77 games.

”I just wanted to get a hit and go home,” Senzel said.

Cincinnati has won three straight games for the first time since June 12-14.

”Our clubhouse is so excited,” manager David Bell said. ”You’ll take wins any way you can get it, but when you can do it like that – it takes nine, 10 whatever it takes. It is definitely not easy and wasn’t perfect. We’re playing good teams. We believe we can play with these teams but you have to go out and do it.”

Farmer started the Reds 10th on second base as the automatic runner. He took third on Matt Reynolds’ single and Calvin Faucher (1-3) threw a wild pitch that made it 4-all. After Donovan Solano singled, Senzel won it.

”I felt good going in,” Faucher said. ”I felt good during the inning. I felt great. It was a tough situation. It was a tough outing, for sure.”

Harold Ramirez drove in Josh Lowe with a 10th-inning double off Jeff Hoffman (2-0) for a 4-3 lead.

Ramirez gave the Rays a 3-0 lead in the eighth with a bases-loaded, two-run double. The Reds tied it in the bottom half on Senzel’s bases-loaded walk and Brandon Drury’s two-out, two-run single – his fourth hit of the day.

Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene began with three hitless innings for the sixth time in his 17 starts. He faced the minimum 11 batters through the first 3 2/3 innings before Ramirez doubled.

Greene tied his career high with nine strikeouts in six innings. He gave up three hits and four walks. He had lost his previous three starts and had a 9.42 ERA during that slump.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Tampa Bay started the day second in the AL East, a half-game ahead of the Red Sox, who were playing the first-place Yankees in Boston.

CATCHING DEPTH

With C Mike Zunino (left shoulder inflammation) still sidelined, the Rays on Saturday acquired C-INF Christian Bethancourt from Oakland for two minor leaguers, RHP Christian Fernandez and OF Cal Stevenson. The Rays designated for assignment RHP David McKay.

OVER THE RAINBOW

The game started in a light shower, and it still was raining in the bottom of the first even as brilliant sunshine cast players’ shadows on the field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco left the game in the middle of the first inning with discomfort in his right hand and wrist. He will undergo further evaluation, including seeing a doctor on Monday. . Recurring blister problems forced postponement of the bullpen session RHP Luis Patino (left oblique strain) was expected to throw on Saturday. A blister forced him out of his fourth rehab start on July 2.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson (broken right thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list and C Mark Kolozsvary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. . LHP Ross Detwiler (low back pain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Friday, and RHP Buck Farmer was promoted from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (1-2, 4.19) is scheduled to make on Sunday his second start since coming off the injured list. He allowed three hits in 4 2/3 shutout innings on Tuesday against the Mets. Rays RHP Shane Baz (1-1, 2.92) has allowed a combined three runs in 22 1/3 innings over his last four starts.

—

