Reds, Tyler Mahle seeking different result against Rockies

Wade Miley received plenty of headlines after tossing a no-hitter for Cincinnati, but Tyler Mahle has put up good numbers for the Reds this season, too.

Mahle (2-0, 3.00 ERA) is coming off a great game on the mound and at the plate in a 14-1 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, when he allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh and drove in his first career run in the victory.

The right-hander will look to continue that trend when he faces the Colorado Rockies in the third game of a four-game set at Coors Field in Denver on Saturday night.

The Rockies won the first two games, including a 9-6 victory on Friday night. Charlie Blackmon left the game in the fourth after collecting his third hit of the night. Manager Bud Black said Blackmon had a minor groin strain and will be evaluated Saturday.

Colorado plans on throwing righty Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.84 ERA) against Mahle in what would be his first start for the Rockies in nearly seven years. Chacin spent the first six years of his career in Colorado before leaving after the 2014 season. He returned this year and has pitched out of the bullpen in six games.

As much success as Mahle has had so far this year, he has struggled in three career starts against the Rockies. He is 0-1 with a 7.53 ERA against the Rockies in two starts, including posting a 9.64 ERA in two starts at Coors Field.

Things might be different this time against Colorado. Mahle has built on a solid end to 2020 with a strong start to this year. He had a 1.75 ERA through his first five starts.

“He’s taking really big steps from the last month of last season, offseason, spring training and then leading into this year. He keeps getting better,” manager David Bell said earlier this season. “He’s very talented and has a great fastball. He’s developed his other pitches to go with it. It’s all coming together for him right now.”

Chacin is trying to re-establish himself with the Rockies after six seasons away with six different teams. He was 38-48 and had two complete games and one shutout in his first stint with Colorado.

Chacin will make his 13th start and 15th appearance against Cincinnati. He is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA against the Reds and logged one of his complete games against them.

While Chacin is having a homecoming, Rockies infielder Connor Joe is showing he belongs with the team. In Thursday’s 13-8 win he had a double — his first major league extra-base hit — as well as his first RBI.

Joe signed with the Rockies after missing the entire 2020 season following a testicular cancer diagnosis in spring training. He was cancer free by the fall and now he has restarted his career with Colorado.

He had only 15 career at-bats before this season but has started at first base the past two games.

“I feel like I’ve matured a lot, obviously,” Joe said Thursday night. “Going through what I went through in 2020 has really helped me put everything into perspective and given me a new, fresh lens of gratitude. So I’m really happy to be out there and having fun with it, man. A lot of fun.”

