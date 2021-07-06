Reed could debut for Dodgers as wife preps for Olympics

MIAMI (AP)Right-hander Jake Reed was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and could make his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the U.S. at the Olympics.

The Dodgers selected the contract of the 28-year-old from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game at the Miami Marlins and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.

Reed was 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings over nine games with Oklahoma City. He signed with the Dodgers on June 4, two days after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels. He has a 5.57 ERA and one save in 21 innings over 17 games this season.

He is 19-14 with a 3.73 ERA in eight minor league seasons. Reed was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2014 amateur draft from the University of Oregon.

Janie Reed, the former Janie Takeda, also is 28, and went to Oregon. She won gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Pan Am Games.

The top-ranked U.S., seeking its fourth Olympic gold medal, opens on July 21 against No. 9 Italy at Fukushima, Japan. The team said Monday it had arrived in Iwakuni, Japan, for training in conjunction with U.S. Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni.

Sousa, 32, hit .160 with one homer and two RBIs in 25 at-bats. He is a six-season veteran who has played for Washington (2014), Tampa Bay (2015-17), Arizona (2018), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Dodgers.

