Reed leads Southeast Missouri State over Austin Peay 98-79

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Eric Reed Jr. had a career-high 34 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Reed shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1). Phillip Russell had 20 points and DQ Nicholas scored 14 as Southeast Missouri State hit a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for the Governors (4-8, 0-2), who have lost five in a row. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland both scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

