Reeling Storm try to regroup vs. Sky

The Seattle Storm will try to avoid a third consecutive loss — which would mark their longest losing streak since 2019 — when they host the resurgent Chicago Sky on Sunday in Everett, Wash.

The Sky (13-12) are bidding for a three-game season sweep of the Storm (18-9), as well as their 10th win in 14 contests away from home this season. They posted an 87-85 overtime win over the defending WNBA champions in Chicago on Aug. 15 and Friday night notched a 73-69 victory in Everett.

Since starting the season 2-7, Chicago is 11-5 since June 5, and now holds the league’s sixth-best record and second in the East Conference.

Kahleah Copper scored a team-best 19 points in the first encounter with Seattle before matching her career high with 26 on 10-for-16 shooting in the rematch.

Chicago mustered just 28 points at halftime before ratcheting up the intensity and pulling away in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t play our best,” Copper said after the Sky improved to 2-0 on their five-game road trip, which next includes visits to Phoenix and Las Vegas. “We turned it over in the first half and we struggled, but we just know we have so much better basketball to play.

“We know we can be so much better. So for us to win this ugly one, it is really good for our confidence going forward.”

Stefanie Dolson collected 12 points and six rebounds off the bench and Azura Stevens had 11 and 10 for the Sky.

Allie Quigley averaged 25.0 points during her previous three games before being limited to six on Friday on a 2-for-9 shooting performance from the floor.

Seattle has clinched a playoff berth, but the Storm are 2-4 since returning from the Olympic break, with two of those losses coming to the Sky. They let a nine-point third quarter slip away Friday.

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 18 points, albeit with a 4-for-13 effort from the field.

“I don’t think it’s fatigue and also, fatigue is not an option right now because we’re in our final push so everybody needs to be doing what they have to do individually,” Stewart said, per The Seattle Times.

Illinois native Jewell Loyd, who had erupted for 26 points in the first meeting against the Sky, was held to just 12 Friday on a 5-for-14 performance from the floor.

Seattle has not lost three games in a row since July 23-Aug. 4, 2019. They are 5-0 coming off two-game losing streaks since then.

