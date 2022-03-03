ST. LOUIS (AP)Antonio Reeves registered 15 points as eighth-seeded Illinois State defeated ninth-seeded Indiana State 58-53 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament’s opener on Thursday night.

Josiah Strong had 13 points for Illinois State (13-19). Kendall Lewis added eight rebounds. Howard Fleming Jr. had six rebounds.

Zach Hobbs had 12 points for the Sycamores (11-20). Kailex Stephens added 12 points and seven rebounds. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.

