Reeves, Lewis lead Illinois St. past Evansville 94-56

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Antonio Reeves scored 16 points and Kendall Lewis added 14 as Illinois State rolled past Evansville 94-56 on Friday night.

Sy Chatman added 12 points and Howard Fleming Jr. had 10 points for Illinois State (10-9, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Illinois State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Jawaun Newton had 10 points and six rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Blake Sisley added 10 points.

