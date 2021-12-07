Reeves, Watson power Providence past Vermont 68-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 24 points apiece as Providence got past Vermont 68-58 on Tuesday night.

Reeves sank 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and added four assists for the Friars (9-1), who have won four straight and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Watson hit 10 of his 12 shots.

Ben Shungu had 20 points for the Catamounts (6-4), who trailed 30-20 at halftime. Ryan Davis added 19 points. Isaiah Powell had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51