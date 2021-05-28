Reigning champ Wiesberger has 2-shot halfway lead in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark (AP)Defending champion Bernd Wiesberger was two shots clear of fellow Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab on top of the second round leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

Wiesberger carded a 6-under 65 after an opening 66 to be 11 under overall. His round included seven birdies and a bogey.

He won the European Tour event in 2019 and it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Alexander Bjork of Sweden was third at 8 under after a 63 which included a hole in one on the par-3 16th.

