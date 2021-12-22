Texas A&M Aggies unable to play in Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger first broke the story that the Aggies don’t have enough available players due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
This was later confirmed by Texas A&M Football’s Twitter, stating that “the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.”
“Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that’s possible is if another bowl is impacted,” Dellenger said.
Dellenger went on to explain in a Twitter thread that if a bowl is not played, teams won’t receive the payout, and the Gator Bowl payout is $5.35 million.
Nick Carparelli reportedly told Sports Illustrated that there are no possibilities of a replacement like last year.
After this announcement, the College Football Playoff website announced their post-season COVID-19 policies.
They outlined policies for the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl. Read the full policies here.
This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.