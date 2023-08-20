TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Arp native DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, according to reports. DeMarvion made a tackle and injured his knee during the play and he was taken out for the rest of the game.

An MRI scan reportedly revealed that Overshown has torn his ACL and will likely miss the entire season, according to a reporter with the Dallas Morning News.

Overshown posted after the game and said he was “Still Blessed🙏🏾”

According to the Cowboys Wire of USATODAY, Cowboys Coach McCarthy said this to reporters after Saturday’s game:

“You never want to see any of your guys get hurt. That’s what’s so tough about these games,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “You say your prayers, and hopefully the imaging points in the right direction. He’s had an incredible camp. We talk about him, it seems like, almost every other day [in these press conferences]. I just hope he’s okay.”