Big Ten announces a return to football in October, reverses course from original delay

UPDATE (8:45 A.M.) – The Big Ten officially announced just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that the presidents had unanimously voted to hold a shortened season beginning near the end of October.

Games will being October 24 and each team will have an eight-game schedule. The emergence of daily rapid-response COVID-19 testing, not available when university presidents and chancellors decided to pull the plug on the season, helped trigger a re-vote.

The move came amid sharp pressure from coaches, a lawsuit from players and pressure from parents and even President Donald Trump pushing for a Big Ten football season. The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election.

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – The Big Ten conference is expected to announce Wednesday that they will return to football in October, according to an ESPN report.

The conference, along with the Pac-12 had voted in August to delay the season until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the SEC, Big 12, and ACC voted to hold the season as scheduled.

Over the weekend, the conference’s presidents met for several hours to debate whether to restarts the season. Six teams in the league had been ranked in the Top 25 poll. Ohio State was ranked No. 2 and Penn State was at No. 7

However, all the teams were dropped from the poll this past weekend due to them not playing. Ohio State falling from No. 2 to unranked was the largest drop in AP poll history.

It is unclear how schedules would work in relation to the College Football Playoff, which usually plays the semifinal games around New Years.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.