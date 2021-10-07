Report: Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith signs one-year deal with Green Bay Packers

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys have given young linebacker Jaylon Smith a new contract while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp. Smith’s extension was announced Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn, File)

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers after being surprisingly cut by Dallas earlier this week.

The move was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The report did not specify the details of the deal.

Former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith officially reached agreement this morning on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, per sources.



Smith’s agent @DHendrickson41 of @Wasserman confirmed the agreement to ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2021

The Cowboys’ decision to cut Smith will not save them any cap space since his salary was guaranteed, but could potentially save them from a guaranteed salary in 2022 if he were injured.

Lufkin native and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant tweeted earlier this week that he “did not see that coming at all!!! Wow!!!”

He followed up saying, “I understand it’s a business, but you don’t mess with a team whenever everything’s going right.”

Smith finished with 317 solo tackles with Dallas along with 20 tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The Cowboys (3-1) face the New York Giants (1-3) Sunday afternoon on Fox 51 at 3:25 p.m. The Packers (3-1) will face their own division rival this week, taking on the Chicago Bears (2-2) at noon.