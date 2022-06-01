DALLAS (KETK) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found dead in his apartment by the Frisco Police Department on Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

According to NBC 5, Barber was found unresponsive. The cause of Barber’s death is unknown, as of this writing.

A Frisco police spokesperson told Fort Worth Star-Telegram that “officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Barber was 38 and his birthday is June 10. He played seven years for the NFL and for six out of the seven years he played for the Cowboys between 2005 and 2010.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficulty time.”

Throughout his career in the NFL, Barber rushed 4,780 yards, on 1,156 attempts, an average of 4.1 yards per attempt, and scored 53 touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he caught 179 passes for 1,330 yards with six TDs.

According to NBC 5, Barber was also known for his humanitarian efforts and for giving back to his community.