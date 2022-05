DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in a two-car crash Wednesday night in Dallas, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.

The crash was at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street, which is in central Dallas near I-35.

The NBCDFW report stated that Jones was taken to Parkland Hospital as a precautionary measure and he “is reportedly doing fine.”

The article also says Jones has been discharged from the hospital and is at home resting.