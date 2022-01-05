Report: NFL has considered AT&T Stadium as a possible replacement venue for Super Bowl LVI

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: A exterior view of AT&T Stadium before a Sunday night football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The NFL is considering possible replacement venues for Super Bowl LVI should the need arise and AT&T Stadium in Arlington is among the possibilities, according to a report from WFAA.

The game is currently scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium just outside of Los Angeles. The league has reportedly discussed with the Cowboys and the city of Arlington about using AT&T Stadium in an emergency should COVID restrictions in California bar the game from taking place in the state.

While current mandates in California are much less strict than early 2021, the sudden surge in Omricon cases over the past several weeks has caused concern that restrictions could be tightened.

Last year, Alabama and Notre Dame played the 2021 Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium rather than in Pasadena due to California rules at the time that would have prevented any fans from being present. The limited attendance in Texas allowed for more than 18,000 people to go to the game.

As of now, there are no scheduled events at AT&T Stadium set for Super Bowl Sunday. The WFAA report cites several factors that would go into selecting an emergency site:

The new site is not already scheduled to host a Super Bowl in the near future

The new site has not hosted a Super Bowl in recent years

The new site has the infrastructure to handle a last-minute Super Bowl

A state government with “significantly more conservative COVID-regulation stances”

AT&T Stadium last hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 and is not currently scheduled to host one for the next few years. Current future sites include: Phoenix in 2023, Las Vegas in 2024 and New Orleans in 2025.

Past cities that have hosted were Tampa in 2021, Miami in 2020, Atlanta in 2019 and Minneapolis in 2018.