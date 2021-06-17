REPORT: Rick Carlisle not returning as Dallas Mavericks head coach

Dallas Mavericks’ US head coach Rick Carlisle follows the action, during their NBA Global Games match against the Detroit Pistons at the Mexico City Arena, on December 12, 2019, in Mexico City. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Rick Carlisle will not return as the Dallas Mavericks coach, according to several reports.

According to a reporter with ESPN, Carlisle who led Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship informed Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that he won’t return as the head coach next season.

Carlisle had two years left on his contract and spent 13 seasons as the Mavericks coach.

“This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said to ESPN. “My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.

Carlisle said it was an honor to work alongside Mark Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach he’s ever had.

“I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career,” Carlisle said to ESPN.