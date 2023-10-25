TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Houston Astros Manager, Dusty Baker, has announced he will retire after 26 season in Major League Baseball, reports said.

Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to appear in and win a World Series, made the announcement on Wednesday via USA Today. His career as a player and manager are as follows:

As player

  • Atlanta Braves (1968 – 1975) *won Rookie of the Year
  • Los Angeles Dodgers (1976 – 1983) *won 1981 World Series
  • San Francisco Giants (1984)
  • Oakland Athletics (1985 – 1986)

As manager

  • San Francisco Giants (1993 – 2002)
  • Chicago Cubs (2003 – 2006)
  • Cincinnati Reds (2008 – 2013)
  • Washington Nationals (2016 – 2017)
  • Houston Astros (2020 – 2023) *won 2022 World Series