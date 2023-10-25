TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Houston Astros Manager, Dusty Baker, has announced he will retire after 26 season in Major League Baseball, reports said.
Dusty Baker, the oldest manager to appear in and win a World Series, made the announcement on Wednesday via USA Today. His career as a player and manager are as follows:
As player
- Atlanta Braves (1968 – 1975) *won Rookie of the Year
- Los Angeles Dodgers (1976 – 1983) *won 1981 World Series
- San Francisco Giants (1984)
- Oakland Athletics (1985 – 1986)
As manager
- San Francisco Giants (1993 – 2002)
- Chicago Cubs (2003 – 2006)
- Cincinnati Reds (2008 – 2013)
- Washington Nationals (2016 – 2017)
- Houston Astros (2020 – 2023) *won 2022 World Series