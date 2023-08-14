TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Rapoport said in a post on X, the Patriots are expected to sign Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million after a successful free agent meeting with the team.

Elliott spent the first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected with the forth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro selection and league leading rusher in 2016 and 2018 during his time with in Dallas.

The Cowboys released Elliott back on March 15, the official start of free-agency, to allow him to find a new home and clear cap space as the team wanted to start going in a different direction.

Elliott racked up 68 touchdowns, 8,262 rushing yards, 2,336 receiving yards and has averaged 4.4 yards per carry during his career and the Patriots are hoping to get the best out of him this upcoming season.