TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former All-American and NFL wide-receiver has accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High School, according to media reports.

Rashaun Woods was previously a head coach for Enid High School in Oklahoma and reportedly announced Friday morning that his decision to be the next head coach at Tyler High School is “effective immediately.”

Woods was a two time All-American during his time at Oklahoma State and still holds several school and NCAA records such as most touchdown receptions in a single game with 7 against SMU in a 2003 matchup. He spent a few seasons in the NFL as well as the CFL before becoming a head coach in his home state of Oklahoma in 2013.

The position is vacant after long-time head coach of the Lions Ricklan Holmes resigned in early December. Both Holmes and Woods played collegiate football at Oklahoma State and in the NFL.

Tyler ISD will be holding their school board meeting Jan. 23.