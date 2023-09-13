TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to reports from MLB.com, Texas Rangers ace Max Scherzer will miss the at least the rest of the regular season after sustaining an injury to his elbow in Tuesday nights matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Through 5 1/3 innings of the game, Scherzer was pitching a shutout against the Blue Jay hitters before being pulled for what the Rangers diagnosed at the time as “a right triceps spasm.” The Rangers announced on Wednesday the results came back later to show Scherzer actually suffered a “low-grade strain of his teres major muscle.”

Rangers general manager Chris Young said Scherzer will be out for the remainder of the regular season, but a return to pitch in the postseason is unlikely as well.

Since being traded from the Mets at the trade deadline, Scherzer went 4-2 while posting a 3.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts in only 45 innings.

The Rangers are currently in a tight playoff race for a wildcard spot as well as still having a chance to win the AL West division as they’re only a game behind the Houston Astros.