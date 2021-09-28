Revolution-CF Montreal Preview

Bruce Arena shot down a somewhat bizarre question of New England Revolution’s scoring record after the runaway MLS leaders dispatched Orlando City last time out.

New England are top of the Eastern Conference with 62 points, 17 ahead of second-placed Nashville SC, while Seattle Sounders in the West are the nearest to that tally with 48.

The Revs are not allowing any complacency set in as they head towards the postseason, however, and next up is a trip to CF Montreal, who are involved in a tight race for the playoffs.

Arena’s team have scored a league-leading 53 goals, though he was questioned over some of his teams matches being low scoring, and the former United States coach had a typically blasé response.

“Have you seen many soccer games in your career? Soccer’s a low-scoring sport and often teams win by a goal, I don’t know if you’ve noticed that,” quipped Arena.

“That’s not tremendously unique in this sport. We won 19 games, why are we worrying about winning by one goal or not.”

Of New England’s displays, he said: “The players are getting sharper each game, there’s nothing to manage. They’re understanding what they need to do and they have a good approach every game.”

Montreal head into Wednesday’s game on the back of a defeat to Columbus Crew, though they did win their two matches before that.

On Monday, their midfielder Victor Wanyama – formerly of Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham – announced his retirement from international football.

“It has been an honor to represent my country and I think the time has come for me to pass the mantle to the young ones,” the Kenyan tweeted.

“I’ll always be a of the National Team and their biggest supporter.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Romell Quioto

Romell Quioto scored late on in Montreal’s defeat to Columbus. In total he had three attempts, got two on target and also played two key passes.

New England Revolution – Adam Buska

Adam Buska scored his 12th goal of the season and had four shots in total in the win over Orlando. “I thought he played one of his best games since he’s been here,” said Arena of the 25-year-old Polish forward.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England has won five straight matches against Montreal, including playoffs, for the second time in team history (also September 2016 to April 2018). Since the start of the first five-match streak in 2016, the Revs have won 11 of 15 meetings (D1 L3).

– Montreal has won four of its six home games since returning to Stade Saputo in early July (D1 L1). Montreal recorded just four total wins (D3 L5) in its 12 home games in Florida and New Jersey.

– New England continued its chase for the MLS single-season points record with a 2-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday. The Revolution have 62 points through 28 games, tied with LAFC in 2019 for the most through 28 matches of a season.

– Romell Quioto has scored in each of his last three appearances, the third three-game scoring streak of his career (two with Montreal, one with Houston Dynamo). The last Montreal player to find the net in four straight games was Ignacio Piatti (five straight) in August 2017.

– Gustavo Bou has scored five goals in six matches against Montreal (including playoffs), including scoring both goals in the Revs’ 2-1 win on July 25. Bou’s five goals against Montreal equals his most against any MLS opponent (five vs. New York Red Bulls).