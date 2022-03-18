Miguel Ramirez is not spending too much time mulling over Charlotte FC’s tough MLS start, instead focusing on a response against the New England Revolution.

Charlotte have lost each of their first three games in the competition, most recently conceding a stoppage-time winner to new rivals Atlanta United having looked to secure a first point with their first goal.

The pain of that 2-1 defeat has been felt this week, but coach Ramirez is keen to look forward rather than backwards.

With the Revs visiting on Saturday, head coach Ramirez said: “What is important here is not what happened but how we respond.

“I spoke with them after the [Atlanta] game, of course we want to win, but you see something common in the message of everyone, the players and myself.

“Process is a word that we repeat a lot and have very clear… We need to see improvement in this process and we are seeing improvement in this process.

“I told the players that we decide how long we last in this mood… and I don’t know if being in this mood will help us to work and to become better.”

He added: “The players came in on Tuesday with their best energy and best mood.”

The Revs could be forgiven for not being in the best mood, having exited the CONCACAF Champions League on penalties to Pumas UNAM after ceding a 3-0 first-leg lead.

A defensive approach to the second leg was questioned by the media, but a frustrated Bruce Arena referred instead to repeated “mistakes”, which they will not want to repeat on Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte FC – Adam Armour

Behind the experienced Christian Fuchs, left-back Armour might have expected to have his opportunities limited this season. But he came on in midfield against Atlanta and scored a historic goal and will hope for increased minutes now moving forward.

New England Revolution – Jozy Altidore

Seemingly forever affected by injuries, Altidore has started more than 20 games in an MLS season only twice, so he will be keen to win his place in the line-up quickly this term. He scored from the bench against Real Salt Lake last time out but was back among the substitutes in Mexico.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– New England have managed just one win in their past seven matches against expansion sides (D4 L2) dating back to September 2017, a 2-0 victory at FC Cincinnati in July 2019.

– Charlotte FC are just the third expansion team in MLS history to lose their first three matches in the league. Toronto FC lost their first four matches in 2007, while Inter Miami dropped their first five in 2020.

– The Revolution lost to Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday after holding a 2-0 lead. It was the first time New England had lost a home match in which they led by two goals since a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Wizards after leading 2-0 in May 2007.

– Armour came off the bench to score Charlotte FC’s first MLS goal on Sunday against Atlanta. He is the second player in MLS history to score his team’s first ever goal in the league as a substitute, after Christian Ramirez for Minnesota United in 2017.

– Adam Buksa recorded his first multi-assist game in MLS as he set up both goals in the Revolution’s defeat to Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Buksa now has four assists in his past six regular season games after recording just four in his first 53 regular season MLS games.