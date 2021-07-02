Revolution-Crew Preview

New England Revolution midfielder Teal Bunbury admits his side cannot afford to let the occasion get to them when they face Columbus Crew in the first game to be staged at Lower.com Field.

Less than a month after bidding farewell to Crew Stadium, Columbus are in action at their new 20,000-capacity venue for the first time on Saturday against division leaders New England.

It will be a repeat of last year’s Eastern Conference Final, which the Crew won 1-0, though the Revs did exact a small measure of revenge with victory when the sides last met in May.

All focus this weekend is on what will be an historic occasion for the hosts, and Bunbury – a regular from the substitutes’ bench this term – knows exactly what to expect in front of a raucous crowd.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotions,” he said. “They’re going to be flying. They’re opening up a brand-new stadium that looks beautiful and their fans are going to be going crazy.

“It’s going to be about us tempering kind of their excitement level and making sure that we’re locked in from the first minute.

“I think that’s kind of been our downfall this season – not starting games strong. This one’s going to be very important for us to start strong.”

The Revs’ five-game winning run was ended by FC Dallas last time out, while the Crew followed up a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union with a goalless draw against Austin FC.

After going back-to-back games without scoring, Crew coach Caleb Porter accepts that his side may need to change their approach against the Revs.

“We’ve just got to execute better and we’ve got to quit jamming balls,” he said.

“We’ve got to quit being predictable and forcing everything to Lucas (Zelarayan) when he’s got three or four guys around him, and crossing when everybody sees the cross coming.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Lucas Zelarayan

As mentioned by Porter, a lot of Crew’s play goes through attacking midfielder Zelarayan. He was again his side’s star performer against Austin, albeit without being able to find a breakthrough. In fact, the Belgrano youth product has now gone four matches without scoring or assisting a goal, so the Crew will know the importance of getting Zelarayan back on top of his game.

New England Revolution – Gustavo Bou

Bou was on target again for the Revs in their defeat to Dallas, the former River Plate ace tapping in from a deflected Brandon Bye cross following some smart movement to get away from his marker. The visitors’ designated player has now scored in four successive matches, as well as assisting another during that run of games, making him one of the division’s most in-form players right now.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Columbus will open Lower.com Field against the same opponents it opened Crew Stadium against, New England. Columbus won that match 2-0 through goals from Jeff Cunningham and Stern John on May 15, 1999.

– Columbus closed Historic Crew Stadium with ten wins in their last 11 matches (D1), including running off three straight wins. The lone draw in that span (0-0 v Philadelphia on April 18) was the only time the Crew failed to score in their last 24 matches at their old home.

– Despite their defeat in Dallas on Sunday, the Revolution’s 23 points through 11 games (W7 D2 L2) is the second-best start in club history, behind only 2005 when they had 25 points (W7 D4 L0) after 11 matches.

– The Crew are one of two teams (along with New York Red Bulls) that has not had a goal scored or assisted by a substitute this season.

– Carles Gil has 61 total chances created in 2021, nearly twice as many as any other player (Atlanta’s Brooks Lennon is next with 33) and has created at least five chances in nine of 11 games this season. No other player has more than four such games (NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez).