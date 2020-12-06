Revolution-Crew Preview

Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter believes his side are hitting their peak at just the right time ahead of the Eastern Conference showdown with New England Revolution.

The Crew have defeated New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC in their two playoff matches so far, and go head-to-head with Bruce Arena’s side for a place in the MLS Cup Final.

While Minnesota United will battle it out with defending champions Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on Monday, Columbus and New England – who have overcome Thierry Henry’s Montreal Impact – Philadelphia Union and Orlando City – meets a day earlier.

“I think the mentality of the team, I just can’t say enough about this group, how resilient they are, how they’re able to adapt, how they’re able to just keep focused. And I’ve never been more proud of a group,” Porter said.

“There are a lot of hot teams right now, but I think we are a hot team. We’ve won three in a row, we’ve won four out of the last five, and our players are full of confidence. We are defending well and we are scoring goals and that’s exactly the way you want it to happen. You want to be peaking at the right time in the postseason and that’s exactly what’s happened.”

Arena, meanwhile, credited the Revs’ designated players Adam Buska, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bau with pushing his team through the postseason.

“You not only look at players for their talent, but how they’re going to fit in the environment we have here in New England,” Arena said.”I think Carles is a great example. He came in last year but he accepted what the league is and has been a positive influence not only on the field, but in the locker room, as well. The same with Gustavo, and Adam, and all our players.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Gyasi Zardes

Zardes has netted in both of Columbus’ playoff matches so far, and is their leading scorer with 15 goals. The former LA Galaxy striker won the MLS Cup during his stint in California back in 2014.

New England Revolution – Gustavo Bou

Argentine Bou scored twice in New England’s 3-1 win in Orlando in the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming just the second Revs player to find the net more than once in a playoff match.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•This will be the first meeting between the Crew and Revolution since April 6, 2019, a span of 610 days since a 1-0 home win for Columbus. The Crew have won six of the last eight meetings between the sides (D1 L1), keeping three straight clean sheets.

•This will be the fourth time the Crew and Revolution have met in the postseason, with New England advancing each of the previous three times.

•Both teams are making their eighth Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The Revs are 5-2 in the Eastern Finals, reaching MLS Cup each of the last five times they made it to this stage. The Crew are 2-5 in the East Finals, only reaching MLS Cup in 2008 and 2015.

•The Crew’s 2-0 extra-time win over Nashville in the Eastern Conference Semifinals ended a run of 12 straight matches without a clean sheet dating back to late September (19 goals conceded).

•Either Bou (three goals, one assist) or Carles Gil (two goals, three assists) has been directly involved in all seven of New England’s goals in the 2020 postseason.

•Columbus players Zardes and Pedro Santos have scored in both of the Crew’s postseason matches this season. The last players to score in three straight matches in a single postseason were Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC) and Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle) in 2016, while the only Crew player to do so was Jeff Cunningham in 1999.