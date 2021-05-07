Revolution-Nashville SC Preview

Bruce Arena anticipates an “angry” Nashville side as they again go looking for their first win of the MLS season at home to the New England Revolution.

Nashville have started the season with a run of home fixtures, but so far they have drawn three out of three.

That is only good enough for ninth in the East, while Arena’s Revs lead the standings on seven points.

“They have a good team,” Arena said ahead of the sides’ meeting on Saturday.

“They’re going to be a little bit angry at not getting a three-point result in their first three games at home, so we think it’s going to be a real difficult match.”

The New England coach would appear to be right, as Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty said: “I would have expected us to pick up at least seven points, but that’s not the case.

“So we learn from it, we move on, and we focus on New England to try to get three points against them.”

Nashville coach Gary Smith also wanted more, but he believes three points this weekend would make this a strong start.

“I think we’d have all looked at the opening schedule and said, ‘A win or two out of those first four games would have been ideal, and to stay unbeaten’,” he said.

“I see no reason, as we move down the line here, why – whether it’s this weekend or beyond – we don’t get our first win on the sheet and feel that much better about it.

“And if this weekend’s going to be that situation, we’ll look back and say it’s been a very decent start to the season.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Jhonder Cadiz

Cadiz remains Nashville’s main man. He has scored twice already this season, yet his side have still been wasteful in front of goal. Their efforts worth a league-high 7.4 expected goals have produced only four goals.

New England Revolution – Matt Turner

If the Revs are to ensure Nashville remain profligate this weekend, they will need a big performance from their goalkeeper. Fortunately, they have one of the best number ones in the league. Turner will want to improve on his six clean sheets from last season but has only one so far.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nashville and New England drew both meetings last season, a scoreless draw in Foxboro and a 1-1 draw in Nashville both last October. The two goals in the meeting in Tennessee were scored three minutes and 12 seconds apart (Walker Zimmerman at 73:21, Adam Buksa at 76:33).

– Nashville have drawn their first three matches of the season, all at home. They are the seventh team in the past 20 years to draw their first three matches of a season, although no team in MLS history have drawn their first four games of a campaign.

– New England have collected seven points from their first three matches of a season, the Revs’ best start to a season since having seven points after three games in 2009.

– Randall Leal has hit the target with all nine of his non-blocked attempts this season. No other player has taken more than four non-blocked shots without missing the target at least once.

– Carles Gil scored and delivered an assist in the Revolution’s win over Atlanta United last Saturday. Beginning with last season’s playoffs, Gil has been directly involved in eight of New England’s past 12 goals (three goals, five assists).