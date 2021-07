Late-scratch Judge hits tiebreaking single for Yanks in 10th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Aaron Judge went from being a late scratch to hitting a tiebreaking single in a two-run 10th inning to help the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the second straight day, 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Judge was taken out of the lineup about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. Although no announcement was made about why, the All-Star right fielder struck out in the fifth pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial.

Judge returned to the team Tuesday after going on the COVID-19 injured list July 16.

New York also had a big night off the field. The Yankees reached a deal to get All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

Greg Allen was hit by a pitch from Pete Fairbanks (3-4) leading off the 10th, putting runners on first and second. Judge then grounded an RBI single to center field that just got by shortstop Wander Franco.

Fairbanks left with an apparent injury and was replaced by Andrew Kittredge, who threw a wild pitch that allowed another run to score as the Yankees went up 3-1.

Chad Green (4-5) pitched a perfect inning before Aroldis Chapman worked the 10th to get his 20th save in 24 chances.

DODGERS 8, GIANTS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Walker Buehler pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings for Los Angeles to extend his mastery of San Francisco.

The Dodgers had lost three straight against their division rivals and were three games behind the first-place Giants in the NL West before Buehler’s gem on his 27th birthday.

Buehler (11-1) had eight strikeouts and improved to 7-0 lifetime against the Giants. In five starts versus San Francisco this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA.

Cody Bellinger homered for the defending World Series champions. Max Muncy and AJ Pollock had three hits apiece.

The Dodgers batted around and chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (10-5) in the third. DeSclafani fell to 1-8 against Los Angeles.

ANGELS 8, ROCKIES 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-high 37th home run, a three-run shot that helped Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Phil Gosselin had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for the Angels, who trailed early but scored five in the fourth and another in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage. The Rockies rallied with three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias (7-4) blew a save opportunity for the fifth time when he gave up a tying single to Brendan Rodgers.

Ohtani’s homer was his third in the last four games. He also pitched Los Angeles to a 6-2 win Monday in the series opener.

Justin Upton and Max Stassi also went deep for the Angels, who have won consecutive series and five of their last seven games.

Trevor Story hit an early two-run homer for Colorado, forced into a bullpen game after scheduled starter Chi Chi Gonzalez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. Carlos Estevez (2-3) took the loss.

INDIANS 7, CARDINALS 2

CLEVEAND (AP) – Franmil Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street, and Cleveland beat St. Louis.

Reyes’ leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.

Reyes wasn’t done. He finished off Cleveland’s three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center. Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez also homered in the inning for Cleveland.

Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6) gave up all four homers and lost for the first time since June 20. Zach Plesac (6-3) gave up two runs in five innings.

Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis.

REDS 8, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record in the Reds’ victory over Chicago.

Tyler Mahle (8-3) tossed six scoreless innings for the Reds, who beefed up their bullpen again by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from Colorado before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBIs, and Jesse Winker doubled twice and drove in a run.

The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.

Zach Davies (6-7) was tagged for four runs and seven hits.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 1, 1ST GAME

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 1, 2ND GAME

BOSTON (AP) – Rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings and Boston beat Toronto to split a doubleheader.

The Jays won the opener by the same score as Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs.

Houck gave up one run and two hits. Garrett Whitlock (4-1) followed with two scoreless innings and Matt Barnes closed for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.

Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league triple, an RBI drive in the fourth. He also scored on the play when center fielder George Springer bobbled the ball.

Steven Matz (8-6) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

George Springer homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders in the opener, a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill. Ray (9-5) gave up one run on five hits, striking out eight. Jordan Romano earned his eighth save with a perfect seventh inning.

Springer homered for Toronto in the opener. Garrett Richards (6-6) was the loser.

METS 2, BRAVES 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth in New York’s victory over Atlanta.

The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.

Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch well into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.

May (4-2) struck out two in a perfect seventh. Edwin Diaz worked the ninth his 23rd save.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta. Fried (7-7) was the loser.

TIGERS 17, TWINS 14

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and Detroit outscored Minnesota despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any.

After the Tigers scored eight times in the top of the fourth to make it 10-0, Minnesota got six runs in the bottom half, highlighted by Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam.

Down 13-6, the Twins scored six more in the eighth on Miguel Sano’s second homer of the game and drives by Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Jeffers.

Haase’s three-run double in the ninth gave the Tigers another cushion. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the Twins ninth.

Derek Holland (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the Tigers. J.A. Happ (5-6) was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in three innings.

ORIOLES 8, MARLINS 7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ryan McKenna drew a bases-loaded walk from Steven Okert to force in the winning run in the ninth inning, and Baltimore got home runs from Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino in the comeback victory over depleted Miami.

Baltimore erased an early 5-0 deficit and battled back from a 7-5 hole in the eighth.

Jesus Aguilar homered, had three RBIs and scored three runs for the last-place Marlins, who before the game beat Friday’s trade deadline with a pair of deals appropriate for a team planning for the future. Late in the afternoon, general manager Kim Ng sent outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, a 23-year-old with 31 games of major league experience.

Then, in a swap announced a few minutes before the first pitch, the Marlins shipped closer Yimi Garcia to the Houston Astros for Triple-A outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and right-hander Austin Pruitt.

With Garcia unavailable, Okert (0-1) stumbled in the ninth. Tanner Scott (4-4) held Miami in check in the ninth.

ATHLETICS 10, PADRES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to help Oakland beat San Diego.

Manaea (8-6) kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea’s bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-hander no-hit Boston on April 21, 2018.

Manaea struck out nine in six innings and allowed just the one hit and one walk.

Blake Snell (4-4) was the loser.

ASTROS 11, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs in Houston’s victory over Seattle.

Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered. The Astros have won seven of their last nine games.

Starter Jake Odorizzi (4-5) gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro homered for Seattle. Toro has homered in four straight games, including his first two with Seattle. He was traded from the Astros to the Mariners before Tuesday’s game and then became the first player ever to homer for and against the same team in consecutive games

Yusei Kikuchi (6-6) took the loss.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs after hitting two more long balls. Castro broke the mark set by Trevor Story in 2016 with Colorado.

Houser (7-5) allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one. Pirates rookie Max Kranick (1-2) was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in five-plus inning in his fourth major league start.

The Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from Arizona for two prospects in a trade completed during the game.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months and Arizona beat Texas after both teams scratched their top hitters from the starting lineups.

Arizona traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar, its only All-Star this season, to Milwaukee for two prospects.

Two days before the trade deadline, the Rangers pulled Joey Gallo for non-medical reasons only minutes before the game. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the New York Yankees had reached an agreement to obtain the All-Star slugger. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced and was subject to approval of medical records of the players involved.

David Peralta and Daulton Varsho hit solo home runs for the Diamondbacks, who won despite getting only three hits. Bumgarner (5-6), who will turn 32 on Sunday, threw 61 of his 84 pitches for strikes in his first win since May 11.

Tyler Clippard, reinstated off the 60-day injured list on July 21, pitched a scoreless ninth for first save since July 22, 2018. Brett Martin (2-3) was the loser.

ROYALS 3, WHITE SOX 2, 10 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the 10th inning drove home Hunter Dozier from second base to lift Kansas City past Chicago.

The Royals tied it at 2 in the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off Liam Hendriks.

Scott Barlow (3-3), who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one. Ryan Burr (2-1) pitched the final inning for Chicago.

