KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes to Caleb Warren, Marques DeShields ran for two touchdowns and Rhode Island rolled to a 38-10 win over Brown on Saturday night.

All the damage was done in the first half as twice the Rams defense stopped the Bears on downs while snagging a pair of interceptions and recovering a fumble. Although Rhode Island was quiet on offense after the break, a third interception, a second fumble recovery and another fourth-down failure stymied the Bears until a late touchdown.

Hill went 15 of 27 for 257 yards, hitting favorite target Kahtero Summers six times for 112 yards. Warren had three catches for 83 yards with both of his touchdowns, covering 28 and 26 yards, coming in the final minute of the first half following interceptions. DeShields rushed 11 times for 109 yards with touchdowns covering 21 and 12 yards.

The win gave Rhode Island (3-2) a 21-19 lead in the Governor’s Cup and three-straight wins, but the Bears still lead the 106-game series 73-31-2.

Jake Wilcox was 20-of-29 passing but only picked up 158 yards and had three interceptions for the Bears (1-2).

