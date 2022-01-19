Rhode Island leans on defense to stop La Salle 56-54

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett’s layup with 23 seconds remaining and Makhi Mitchell’s 10 points helped carry Rhode Island to its eighth straight home win as it beat La Salle 56-54 on Wednesday night.

Clifton Moore missed a contested layup and Christian Ray and Jhamir Brickus missed 3-pointers all in the final 11 seconds of the same possession for the Explorers to end it.

Makhel Mitchell added 10 points and four blocks for the Rams (12-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who forced a season-high 20 turnovers. Antwan Walker grabbed nine rebounds for Rhode Island

Moore scored 10 points, Jack Clark grabbed nine rebounds and Mamadou Doucoure secured seven boards for the Explorers (6-9, 1-4).

La Salle scored a season-low 19 points after halftime.

