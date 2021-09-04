Rhode Island rambles past Bryant in opener 45-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Kasim Hill passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in leading Rhode Island to a 45-21 victory over Bryant in a season opener Saturday night.

Tied at 7, the Rams scored 24 points in the second quarter including a 17-yard pass from Hill to Ivory Frimpong and a 38-yarder to Matt Pires. Justice Antrum’s 10-yard run with 32 seconds left in the half put the Rams up 31-14.

Hill capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard run and a 38-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Hill gave way to Brandon Robinson who threw a 20-yard TD pass to Joey Kennedy in the fourth quarter.

Hill finished 12-of-18 passing for 249 yards. Antrum had 18 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Rhode Island outgained Bryant 508-238.

Senior C.J. Carrick became Rhode Island’s all-time leader for points by a kicker, getting nine against the Bulldogs including a 33-yard field goal, for 212 in his career to pass Matt Walker’s 208 (1995-98).

Two quarterbacks split duties for Bryant, an FCS program, with Gage Moloney throwing a TD pass to Landon Ruggieri. Dan Adeboboye and Fabrice Mukendi ran for scores.

It was the first game between the in-state opponents since 2002.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51