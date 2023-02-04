LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Xander Rice scored 17 points and Bucknell turned back Army 73-67 on Saturday.

Rice added six assists for the Bison (10-15, 3-9 Patriot League). Andre Screen pitched in with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ruot Bijiek recorded 12 points.

The Black Knights (13-12, 7-5) were led by Ethan Roberts with 32 points. Coleton Benson added 15 points and Chris Mann scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bucknell visits Navy, while Army hosts Loyola Maryland.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.