EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night.

UCLA (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) senior guard Charisma Osborne added 17 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury.

Senior guard Endyia Rogers had 18 points and five assists to lead the Ducks (10-3, 1-1). Freshman Grace VanSlooten and junior guard Te-Hina Paopao each had 17 points.

UCLA led 54-48 after three quarters and pulled away with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

NO. 11 UTAH 71, WASHINGTON STATE 66

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Kennady McQueen scored 20 points, Alissa Pili added 18 and Utah held off Washington State after blowing a 16-point halftime lead.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Astera Tuhina scored 12 points and Ula Motuga had 11.

The nation’s second-highest scoring team, the Utes (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) are one of six undefeated teams in the nation and have established their best start since joining the Pac-12.

The Cougars (10-3, 0-2) saw their eight-game home winning streak come to an end.

NO. 16 MARYLAND 107, MINNESOTA 85

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Diamond Miller scored 22 points, Shyanne Sellers added 19 points and nine rebounds and Maryland scored 30 points off Minnesota turnovers.

Abby Meyers added 17 points and Lavender Briggs 14 for Maryland (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth consecutive game and reached 100 points for the first time this season.

Alanna Micheaux had a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Gophers (8-6, 1-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Maggie Czinao added a career-high 16 points and Katie Borowicz had 10. Mara Braun scored 10 points.

