RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Reece Udinski threw two touchdown passes, Milan Howard ran for two more and Richmond beat Davidson 41-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

Richmond (9-3), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, will face second-ranked Sacramento State in the second round.

Udinski was 28-of-31 passing for 246 yards. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres early in the second quarter, and his 30-yarder to Jerry Garcia Jr. about seven minutes later stretched the Spiders’ lead to 24-0.

Howard carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards. He broke one tackle, spun and then carried one defender into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was his second score on the day and his first multi-touchdown game.

Trailing 24-0 late in the first half, Jayden Waddell drove Davidson (8-4) to the Richmond 8-yard line. But on third-and-goal, he scrambled back to the 25 trying to avoid a sack and then threw an ill-advised underhand toss that was picked off by redshirt freshman Matei Fitz. It was Fitz’s first career interception and the Wildcats only trip into the red zone.

