Roberts leads Georgia St. past High Point 74-66 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 25 points as Georgia State beat High Point 74-66 in overtime in the Legends Classic-Subregional on Sunday.

Kane Williams added 21 points for Georgia State. Williams also had 11 rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia State (4-1). Nelson Phillips added six rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for High Point (2-3). Jaden House added 17 points. Zach Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51