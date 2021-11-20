Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Dylan Robertson scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Bryant 81-75 on Saturday.

Joe French added 20 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 points for Bethune-Cookman (1-3). Collins Joseph added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Chris Childs added 16 points. Peter Kiss had 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51