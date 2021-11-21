Robertson scores 22 to carry Portland past Morgan St. 74-63

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Tyler Robertson had a career-high 22 points as Portland got past Morgan State 74-63 on Saturday.

Moses Wood had 15 points and eight rebounds for Portland (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Chris Austin added 10 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but no assists. Mike Meadows had six assists.

Keith McGee had 14 points for the Bears (2-3). Lagio Grantsaan added 14 points and seven rebounds. Sherwyn Devonish had seven rebounds.

De’Torrion Ware, the Bears’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15.0 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

