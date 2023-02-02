SAN DIEGO (AP)Tyler Robertson scored 19 points as Portland beat San Diego 80-61 on Thursday.

Robertson added five rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (12-13, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Kristian Sjolund scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Moses Wood shot 3 for 9 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros (10-14, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. San Diego also got 14 points from Jase Townsend. Wayne McKinney III also had nine points.

Portland carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Robertson led the way with 11 points. A 19-0 run in the second half turned a zero-point deficit into a 19-point lead for Portland. They outscored San Diego by 17 points in the final half, as Juan Sebastian Gorosito led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Portland visits Pepperdine while San Diego hosts Loyola Marymount.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.