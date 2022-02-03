LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Shiloh Robinson tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Liberty to a 66-53 win over Bellarmine on Thursday.

Kyle Rode had 14 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (16-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points.

CJ Fleming had 14 points for the Knights (13-10, 7-2). Ethan Claycomb added 11 points and Dylan Penn had 10 points.

