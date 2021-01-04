Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

The Miami Hurricanes have lost three Atlantic Coast Conference games in a row but considering that the three losses were by a total of five points, they realize that this is not a time to panic. They just need to finish better.

Saturday, the hard-luck Hurricanes (4-5, 0-4 ACC) visit the North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2, 2-1) in an ACC game at Raleigh, N.C., looking to make the late shot they need to provide the difference.