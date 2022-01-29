SAN DIEGO (AP)Toni Rocak had 20 points as UC San Diego beat Cal State Bakersfield 83-75 on Saturday night.

Rocak hit 12 of 13 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Bryce Pope had 19 points for UC San Diego (9-11, 3-6 Big West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Francis Nwaokorie added 17 points. Jake Killingsworth had 14 points.

Justin Edler-Davis scored a season-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-9, 1-5). David Walker scored a career-high 20 points.

