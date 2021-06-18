Rockies face Brewers, aim for season-best fifth straight win

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to have second baseman Kolten Wong back in the lineup Friday night when they continue their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Wong landed on the 10-day injured list June 4 with the recurrence of a strained left oblique, but he’s expected to be available Friday following Thursday’s pregame workout.

The Brewers have lost four straight and could use Wong in the lineup. Milwaukee has 16 hits and seven runs during its skid.

“We’re in a stretch we’re playing every day, and so we’re trying to cycle through resting some guys that, frankly, need a day,” manager Craig Counsell said. “If we can get back to adding one of our guys who is going to be in there a significant amount, of course it’s going to help us.”

The Brewers were held to three hits in Thursday’s 7-4 loss. Colorado scored five runs in the first inning against ace Brandon Woodruff, who entered with a 1.25 ERA over his previous 12 starts.

Outfielder Raimel Tapia is riding a career-best 14-game hitting streak for the Rockies, who have matched a season high with four straight wins.

Tapia is batting .438 with 12 doubles and seven RBIs during his hitting streak. His speed has become a valued asset at the top of the order for the Rockies.

“Since he’s here at Coors Field, and the vastness of the outfield and where certain teams play him, when he rips a ball down the third-base line, he’s thinking to run out of the box,” manager Bud Black said. “And he’s learned to cut the bag at first the proper way to have a good running angle. And he runs hard out of the box thinking two, all the way.”

Tapia will look to extend his streak against Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.27 ERA), who recorded his worst outing of the season against Pittsburgh last Saturday.

Burnes lasted only four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts, marking his first outing all season in which he didn’t complete at least five innings.

The 26-year-old was coming off a dominant performance against Arizona on June 6, when he struck out a career-high 13 over seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory.

Burnes is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three career games (two starts) vs. Colorado, both during the 2019 season.

Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86) lost his second straight start last Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits over six innings against Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old owns a 3.83 ERA in eight home starts this season and a 6.94 mark in five outings away from Coors Field.

Senzatela has a 2.40 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers and earned the victory in his last meeting on Sept. 27, 2019.

Colorado is 12 games under .500 but has played well at home with a 24-14 record at Coors Field.

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron hit a grand slam in Thursday’s win and has homered three times in his last four games.

Milwaukee has received similar production from its first baseman, Daniel Vogelbach, who has four homers and six RBIs in his last 12 games.

Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has six hits in his last 38 at-bats after batting .082 last month.

