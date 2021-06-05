Rockies place pitcher Jon Gray on injured list

DENVER (AP)The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Saturday, a day after he was forced to cut short a start due to injury.

Gray came out of his start Friday against Oakland after pitching 2 1-3 innings. He had told team trainers that he felt tightness and soreness around his pitching elbow.

In separate moves, the Rockies placed right-hander Jordan Sheffield on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain. The team recalled left-handers Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster vacancies.