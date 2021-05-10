Rockies ready to open homestand against Padres

The Colorado Rockies have historically used Coors Field as an equalizer. Their struggles on the road were evened out by a winning record at home.

Colorado is 10-8 in Denver this year, but it hasn’t been enough to make up for its road record. A 2-0 loss at St. Louis completed a three-game sweep by the Cardinals and dropped the Rockies’ record away from home to 2-14.

The good news is Colorado is scheduled to play its next seven games at home, starting with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

While the series is slated to start Monday, weather could be an issue. The forecast for the Denver area calls for a mix of snow and rain Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s.

If the wet weather forces a postponement, it will be the third time in the first six weeks of the season the Rockies have had a postponement. Colorado has already played two doubleheaders at home.

The Rockies will activate righty Antonio Senzatela from the injured list to start against San Diego. The Padres will counter with Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who pitched two innings and allowed four hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in his return from the IL.

Lamet is 0-2 with a 3.18 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA) missed a start with a right groin strain but is fine after two bullpen sessions went well. He’ll face a San Diego team coming off an 11-1 win at San Francisco on Sunday, a victory that avoided a sweep at the hands of the Giants.

As with most NL West opponents, Senzatela has plenty of experience against the Padres. He is 7-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) against San Diego and is pitching at home, where he has more success this season.

Outside of his first start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Senzatela has averaged 6 1/3 innings and two runs per outing at Coors Field.

Colorado won’t have one of its bigger bats for the near future with C.J. Cron (back) going on the injured list. However, Connor Joe was recalled and has started at first base the past two games. Joe overcame testicular cancer to keep his career going.

“I feel like I’m in a different place, different stage in my life,” Joe said. “Obviously, going through cancer, going through the cancer treatments, really opened my eyes. This go-around, I feel a lot more mentally prepared for this opportunity. And then it also just gave me a lens of gratitude and appreciation for where I’m at, and the opportunities in front of me.”

The Padres came into the season with high expectations after a busy and expensive offseason, but they are just three games above .500 and are in second place in the NL West.

Part of the reason for the somewhat slow start is the lack of big hits for San Diego. Before Sunday’s 11-run outburst, the Padres had scored just 13 runs in the previous six games.

“We have to play better baseball. Right now, we’re not doing that,” manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday.

