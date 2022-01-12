Roddy carries Colorado St. over Utah St. 77-72

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)David Roddy scored 24 points as Colorado State extended its home winning streak to eight games, edging past Utah State 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens added 22 points for the Rams.

Jalen Lake had 11 points for Colorado State (12-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Sean Bairstow scored a career-high 20 points for the Aggies (10-6, 1-2). Brandon Horvath added 15 points and seven rebounds. Justin Bean had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51