Roddy leads Colorado St. over Wyoming 68-59

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)David Roddy recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Colorado State to a 68-59 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (14-4, 11-3 Mountain West Conference). John Tonje added 10 points. Adam Thistlewood had eight rebounds.

Drake Jeffries had 13 points for the Cowboys (10-9, 4-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Graham Ike added 13 points and nine rebounds. Hunter Maldonado had six rebounds.

Marcus Williams, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Cowboys, had eight points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. Colorado State defeated Wyoming 74-72 on Thursday.

