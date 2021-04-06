Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting stint

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of ”Jeopardy!”

Contestant Scott Shewfelt was stumped on the final question of the episode that aired Monday. He decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game as he wrote, ”Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown.Mason Crosby made the field goal, butthe Bucs took the kickoff and maintained possession the rest of the way to win 31-26.

When Shewfelt’s question appeared on the screen, Rodgers paused before saying, ”That is a great question. It should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, it’s incorrect.”

The ”Jeopardy!” Twitter account later posted a behind-the-scenes video in which Rodgers told Shewfelt, ”I can see (your answer) out on the podium, and I was like, `Please put something about the field goal on there. You will always be all-time in my book, my friend.’ ”

When Rodgers had been asked about the field-goal decision after the game, he said ”I didn’t have a decision on that one.” Rodgers later added, ”That wasn’t my decision, but I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts, but it wasn’t my decision.”

Rodgers is hosting ”Jeopardy!”for the next two weeks as the show goes through a series of guest hosts to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8.

