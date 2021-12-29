Rogers leads Wagner past St. Francis (PA) 72-64

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Raekwon Rogers had 18 points as Wagner got past St. Francis (Pa.) 72-64 in a Northeast Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Alex Morales and Will Martinez added 16 points each for the Seahawks (7-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Morales also had nine rebounds. Elijah Ford pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 18 points for the Red Flash (4-8). Marlon Hargis added 15 points, while Maxwell Land scored 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com