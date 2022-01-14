Rogers scores 16 to lift Siena over Marist 67-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Colby Rogers came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Siena to a 67-60 win over Marist on Friday night.

Anthony Gaines had 13 points and seven rebounds for Siena (6-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jared Billups added 11 points. Aidan Carpenter had 11 points.

The Saints forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Siena rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit while holding Marist to 22 second-half points, a season low for the Red Foxes.

Jao Ituka had 20 points for the Red Foxes (7-8, 2-4). Ricardo Wright added 17 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51